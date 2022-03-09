Through 1 Quarter

The Phoenix Suns are ahead after one, as expected, but they'll have to keep working the rest of the way. It's still tight after one quarter, with Phoenix leading 30-24 over the Orlando Magic.

Center Deandre Ayton has led the way so far for the Suns, as he has 11 points in addition to three boards. Power forward Wendell Carter Jr. has done his best for Orlando, currently boasting 11 points (46% of their total) along with seven rebounds. A double-double would be Carter Jr.'s seventh in a row.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Orlando

Current Records: Phoenix 51-13; Orlando 16-49

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Orlando found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 124-96 punch to the gut against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday. The Magic were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-45. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of power forward Chuma Okeke, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, falling 132-122. Center Deandre Ayton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 30 points along with eight boards.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 20 of their 29 home games.

Orlando is now 16-49 while the Suns sit at 51-13. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Magic have only been able to knock down 43.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Phoenix's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. We'll see if their 4.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Phoenix have won seven out of their last 13 games against Orlando.

Injury Report for Orlando

Jalen Suggs: Out (Ankle)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (Knee)

Bol Bol: Out for the Season (Foot)

Injury Report for Phoenix