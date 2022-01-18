Through 1 Quarter

Who's Playing

Portland @ Orlando

Current Records: Portland 17-25; Orlando 8-36

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 10-2 against the Orlando Magic since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Portland is on the road again Monday and plays against Orlando at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 17 at Amway Center. The Trail Blazers should still be feeling good after a win, while Orlando will be looking to regain their footing.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Portland beat the Washington Wizards 115-110 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Portland was shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Magic and the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Orlando falling 108-92 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for Orlando were center Moe Wagner (16 points), shooting guard Jalen Suggs (16 points), and center Robin Lopez (16 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Portland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Portland's victory brought them up to 17-25 while Orlando's defeat pulled them down to 8-36. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Magic have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 12 games against Orlando.

Mar 26, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Orlando 105

Feb 09, 2021 - Portland 106 vs. Orlando 97

Mar 02, 2020 - Portland 130 vs. Orlando 107

Dec 20, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Orlando 103

Nov 28, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Orlando 112

Oct 25, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Orlando 114

Dec 15, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Orlando 88

Nov 15, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Orlando 94

Feb 23, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Orlando 103

Jan 13, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Portland 109

Mar 12, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Orlando 84

Dec 18, 2015 - Orlando 102 vs. Portland 94

Injury Report for Orlando

Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hamstring)

Michael Carter-Williams: Out (Ankle)

Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

E'Twaun Moore: Out (Knee)

Jonathan Isaac: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland