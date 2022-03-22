Through 3 Quarters

The Dallas Mavericks fell flat on their face against the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but the Mavericks are ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves 86-81.

Dallas has been led by center Dwight Powell, who so far has 20 points along with seven rebounds. Powell does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has led the way so far for Minnesota, as he has 15 points in addition to six boards.

Minnesota has been used to carrying a lead into the fourth quarter lately, so we'll see how they respond to the deficit.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Dallas

Current Records: Minnesota 42-30; Dallas 43-28

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at American Airlines Center. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while the Mavericks will be looking to regain their footing.

Dallas has to be hurting after a devastating 129-108 defeat at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. Dallas was down 102-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Dorian Finney-Smith wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Finney-Smith finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Minnesota didn't have too much trouble with the Milwaukee Bucks at home this past Saturday as they won 138-119. The Timberwolves' success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards along with five assists, and small forward Anthony Edwards, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Dallas is now 43-28 while Minnesota sits at 42-30. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas enters the game with only 104.1 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Minnesota comes into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 115.5. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Dallas

Davis Bertans: Out (Knee)

Theo Pinson: Out (Finger)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Minnesota