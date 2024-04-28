The NBA playoffs are underway, and the action has never been hotter. On Sunday, the Mavericks tied the largest comeback in NBA playoffs history when they erased the Clippers' 31-point advantage and briefly held the lead late in the fourth quarter. But that was as close as they would get. Paul George sizzled in the first half and finished with 33 points, James Harden added 33 and Los Angeles pulled out a 116-11 win to tie the series 2-2.
In Sunday's opener, Jalen Brunson got the playoff party started and scored 47 points to set a franchise playoff record as the Knicks held on for a 97-92 win in Philadelphia to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Sixers.
Next up are the Pacers, who lead the Bucks 2-1 thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's overtime winner in Game 3. Indiana will look to push the injury-riddled Bucks to the brink of elimination. The nightcap features Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves as they go for the sweep against Kevin Durant and the Suns. Minnesota is one victory away from winning a playoff series for the first time in 20 years.
On Saturday, the Magic overcame a 2-0 series hole to tie things up at 2-2 with a 112-89 win over the Cavaliers. Then, the Oklahoma City Thunder took a commanding 3-0 series lead over New Orleans, while the Celtics jumped ahead to 2-1 over the Heat. To close out Saturday, the Lakers finally got a win over the Nuggets to avoid a sweep.
On Friday, the third-seeded Timberwolves gained a 3-0 series lead after their latest 126-109 win at the Suns. They are just one win away from the second round. Elsewhere, the Pacers protected their home court with a thrilling 121-118 win in overtime as Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winner with a few seconds left to beat the Bucks, and in Friday's other playoff game, the Mavericks walked away with a 2-1 series lead after they topped the Clippers 101-90.
The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Sunday's playoff games
- Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92 -- NY leads 3-1 -- Recap
- Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111 -- Series tied 2-2 -- Recap
- Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT -- IND leads 2-1 -- Gametracker
- Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 9:30 p.m., TNT -- MIN leads 3-0 -- Gametracker
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Monday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Monday, April 29, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5*: Monday, April 29, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD, TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Maverick 111
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD