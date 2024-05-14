gettyimages-2151984858-1.jpg
Getty Images

Every year the NBA Draft Combine arrives with anticipation, and every year, it delivers. On the big stage in Chicago in front of NBA executives, scouts and media members, the combine this week is expected to draw plenty of buzz in a 2024 class that remains wide open and is itching for stars to step up and stand out.

The combine week will continue Tuesday with most players expected to be available for media availability followed by scrimmages and pro days over the last few days to wrap things up. In between we will have measurements, drills and team interviews as intel rolls in to provide clarity on an unclear class.

Participation in this year's combine figures to be of particular interest not only because of the new changes ratified in the latest CBA — it is required to maintain eligibility, a key change from year's past when top prospects opted to sit — but also because of the players involved. Among those in attendance this week who will be watched closely include Bronny James, who has been medically cleared to participate, and a slew of G League Ignite standouts including Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland.

How to watch 2024 NBA Draft Combine

Date: Tuesday, May 14-Wednesday, May 15 | Time: 1-5 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

2024 NBA Draft Combine Invitees

Here are the 78 players who have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.

PlayerCollege/club
Michael AjayiPepperdine
Melvin AjincaSaint Quentin (France)
Trey AlexanderCreighton
Izan AlmansaG League Ignite
Reece BeekmanVirginia
Adem BonaUCLA
Trevon BrazileArkansas
Jalen BridgesBaylor
Matas BuzelisG League Ignite
Carlton CarringtonPittsburgh
Devin CarterProvidence
Stephon CastleUConn
Ulrich ChomcheNBA Academy Africa
Cam ChristieMinnesota
Nique CliffordColorado State
Donovan ClinganUConn
Isaiah CollierUSC
Tristan Da SilvaColorado
Pacome DadietUlm (Germany)
N'Faly DanteOregon
Rob DillinghamKentucky
Nikola DjurisicMega (Serbia)
Ryan DunnVirginia
Zach EdeyPurdue
Justin EdwardsKentucky
Kyle FilipowskiDuke
Trentyn FlowersAdelaide (Australia)
Johnny FurphyKansas
Kyshawn GeorgeMiami
Tyon Grant-FosterGrand Canyon
PJ HallClemson
Coleman HawkinsIllinois
Ron Holland IIG League Ignite
DaRon Holmes IIDayton
Ariel HukportiRiesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)
Oso IghodaroMarquette
Harrison IngramNorth Carolina
Bronny JamesUSC
AJ JohnsonIllawarra (Australia)
Keshad JohnsonArizona
David JonesMemphis
Dillon JonesWeber State
Ryan KalkbrennerCreighton
Alex KarabanUConn
Bobi KlintmanCairns (Australia)
Dalton KnechtTennessee
Tyler KolekMarquette
Pelle LarssonArizona
Jared McCainDuke
Kevin McCullar Jr.Kansas
Yves MissiBaylor
Ajay MitchellUC Santa Barbara
Jonathan MogboSan Francisco
Tristen NewtonUConn
Juan NunezUlm (Germany)
Quinten PostBoston College
Antonio ReevesKentucky
Zaccharie RisacherBourg (France)
Jaxson RobinsonBYU
Tidjane SalaunCholet (France)
Hunter SallisWake Forest
Payton SandfortIowa
Alexandre SarrPerth (Australia)
Baylor ScheiermanCreighton
Mark SearsAlabama
Terrence Shannon Jr.Illinois
Jamal SheadHouston
Reed SheppardKentucky
KJ SimpsonColorado
Tyler SmithG League Ignite
Cam SpencerUConn
Nikola TopicCrvena Zvezda (Serbia)
JT ToppinNew Mexico
Jaylon TysonCalifornia
Ja'Kobe WalterBaylor
Kel'el WareIndiana
Jamir WatkinsFlorida State
Cody WilliamsColorado