Every year the NBA Draft Combine arrives with anticipation, and every year, it delivers. On the big stage in Chicago in front of NBA executives, scouts and media members, the combine this week is expected to draw plenty of buzz in a 2024 class that remains wide open and is itching for stars to step up and stand out.
The combine week will continue Tuesday with most players expected to be available for media availability followed by scrimmages and pro days over the last few days to wrap things up. In between we will have measurements, drills and team interviews as intel rolls in to provide clarity on an unclear class.
Participation in this year's combine figures to be of particular interest not only because of the new changes ratified in the latest CBA — it is required to maintain eligibility, a key change from year's past when top prospects opted to sit — but also because of the players involved. Among those in attendance this week who will be watched closely include Bronny James, who has been medically cleared to participate, and a slew of G League Ignite standouts including Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland.
How to watch 2024 NBA Draft Combine
Date: Tuesday, May 14-Wednesday, May 15 | Time: 1-5 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)
2024 NBA Draft Combine Invitees
Here are the 78 players who have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.
|Player
|College/club
|Michael Ajayi
|Pepperdine
|Melvin Ajinca
|Saint Quentin (France)
|Trey Alexander
|Creighton
|Izan Almansa
|G League Ignite
|Reece Beekman
|Virginia
|Adem Bona
|UCLA
|Trevon Brazile
|Arkansas
|Jalen Bridges
|Baylor
|Matas Buzelis
|G League Ignite
|Carlton Carrington
|Pittsburgh
|Devin Carter
|Providence
|Stephon Castle
|UConn
|Ulrich Chomche
|NBA Academy Africa
|Cam Christie
|Minnesota
|Nique Clifford
|Colorado State
|Donovan Clingan
|UConn
|Isaiah Collier
|USC
|Tristan Da Silva
|Colorado
|Pacome Dadiet
|Ulm (Germany)
|N'Faly Dante
|Oregon
|Rob Dillingham
|Kentucky
|Nikola Djurisic
|Mega (Serbia)
|Ryan Dunn
|Virginia
|Zach Edey
|Purdue
|Justin Edwards
|Kentucky
|Kyle Filipowski
|Duke
|Trentyn Flowers
|Adelaide (Australia)
|Johnny Furphy
|Kansas
|Kyshawn George
|Miami
|Tyon Grant-Foster
|Grand Canyon
|PJ Hall
|Clemson
|Coleman Hawkins
|Illinois
|Ron Holland II
|G League Ignite
|DaRon Holmes II
|Dayton
|Ariel Hukporti
|Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)
|Oso Ighodaro
|Marquette
|Harrison Ingram
|North Carolina
|Bronny James
|USC
|AJ Johnson
|Illawarra (Australia)
|Keshad Johnson
|Arizona
|David Jones
|Memphis
|Dillon Jones
|Weber State
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|Creighton
|Alex Karaban
|UConn
|Bobi Klintman
|Cairns (Australia)
|Dalton Knecht
|Tennessee
|Tyler Kolek
|Marquette
|Pelle Larsson
|Arizona
|Jared McCain
|Duke
|Kevin McCullar Jr.
|Kansas
|Yves Missi
|Baylor
|Ajay Mitchell
|UC Santa Barbara
|Jonathan Mogbo
|San Francisco
|Tristen Newton
|UConn
|Juan Nunez
|Ulm (Germany)
|Quinten Post
|Boston College
|Antonio Reeves
|Kentucky
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Bourg (France)
|Jaxson Robinson
|BYU
|Tidjane Salaun
|Cholet (France)
|Hunter Sallis
|Wake Forest
|Payton Sandfort
|Iowa
|Alexandre Sarr
|Perth (Australia)
|Baylor Scheierman
|Creighton
|Mark Sears
|Alabama
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Illinois
|Jamal Shead
|Houston
|Reed Sheppard
|Kentucky
|KJ Simpson
|Colorado
|Tyler Smith
|G League Ignite
|Cam Spencer
|UConn
|Nikola Topic
|Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
|JT Toppin
|New Mexico
|Jaylon Tyson
|California
|Ja'Kobe Walter
|Baylor
|Kel'el Ware
|Indiana
|Jamir Watkins
|Florida State
|Cody Williams
|Colorado