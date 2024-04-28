The No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers square off in a pivotal Game 4 showdown on Sunday evening. Things are getting critical for the Bucks after they are down 2-1 in the series. Damian Lillard (Achilles) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are both likely to miss this battle, which is a big blow for Milwaukee. In Game 3, the Pacers knocked off the Bucks 121-118 in a thrilling overtime tilt.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Pacers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Pacers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.



Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Pacers and just locked in its picks and Game 4 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pacers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -9.5

Bucks vs. Pacers over/under: 216.5 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -410, Milwaukee +319

MIL: The Bucks are 1-7 in their last eight games on the road

IND: The Pacers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games played on a Sunday

Bucks vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Bobby Portis will have a larger role to play in this matchup. Portis is a modern big man due to his ability to space the floor with his jumper. The Arkansas product fights on the glass, constantly creating space in the lane. The 29-year-old leads the team in rebounds (13.3) to go along with 15.3 points per game. In Game 3, he notched a double-double of 17 points and 18 boards.

Center Brook Lopez is another contributor in the frontcourt. Lopez uses his long arms to swat away shots around the rim with a consistent jumper to be an asset on the outside. Through the first three games, Lopez averages 15.7 points, three rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. Additionally, he's shooting 53% from beyond the arc. Lopez finished with 14 points, four boards, and three assists in his last outing. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam has been the best player on the floor for the Pacers. Siakam is a long and active playmaker in the frontcourt. The 30-year-old has a flawless spin move when driving to the lane. He leads the team in scoring (30) and rebounds (11). In Game 2, Siakam racked up 37 points and 11 boards.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a top-tier playmaker in the backcourt. Haliburton loves to push the tempo and get out in transition. He can knock down 3-pointers constantly while getting to his spots on the floor swiftly. In this series, Haliburton is averaging a team-high 12 assists with 13 points and seven rebounds per game. The 24-year-old dropped a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists in Indiana's Game 3 win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pacers vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 227 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 90-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.