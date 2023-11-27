3rd Quarter Report

The Timberwolves are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Grizzlies 90-66.

The Timberwolves came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Minnesota 11-4, Memphis 3-12

What to Know

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored the Timberwolves last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 124-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of Sacramento.

The Timberwolves' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Edwards, who scored 35 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns who shot 4-for-5 from long range and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 110-89 punch to the gut against Phoenix.

Minnesota's loss was their seventh straight at home, which bumped their record down to 11-4. As for Memphis, their loss dropped their record down to 3-12.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies , though, as they've only made 42.5% of theirs this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 6-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.

Feb 10, 2023 - Memphis 128 vs. Minnesota 107

Jan 27, 2023 - Minnesota 111 vs. Memphis 100

Nov 30, 2022 - Minnesota 109 vs. Memphis 101

Nov 11, 2022 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 103

Apr 29, 2022 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106

Apr 26, 2022 - Memphis 111 vs. Minnesota 109

Apr 23, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 118

Apr 21, 2022 - Memphis 104 vs. Minnesota 95

Apr 19, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. Minnesota 96

Apr 16, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Memphis 117

Injury Report for the Grizzlies

Xavier Tillman: Out (Knee)

Marcus Smart: Out (Foot)

Luke Kennard: Out (Knee)

Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye)

Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles)

Steven Adams: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for the Timberwolves