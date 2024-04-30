3rd Quarter Report

The Celtics and the Heat have shown up to the contest, but their offenses sure haven't. The Celtics have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Heat 53-36.

If the Celtics keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Heat will have to make due with a 1-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Boston 64-18, Miami 46-36

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.01

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 2, Miami 1

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will fight it out against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.6 points per game this season.

The Celtics are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 205.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past the Heat 104-84. The squad ran away with 63 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

The Celtics are winning the series right now, leading the Heat 2-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Celtics extend their lead or if the Heat can claw their way back.

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 203.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami.