Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Indiana 9-7, Miami 10-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Pacers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaseya Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pacers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.8% worse than the opposition, a fact the Pacers found out the hard way on Monday. They took a 114-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Portland.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 33 points along with 9 assists.

Meanwhile, the Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 131-124 to Milwaukee.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Lowry was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with 6 assists.

Indiana's victory bumped their season record to 9-7 while Portland's defeat dropped theirs to 5-12.

In addition to losing their last games, the Pacers and the Heat failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Miami is playing as the favorites at home, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Heat (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Miami and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.