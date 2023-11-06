Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Boston 5-0, Minnesota 3-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Celtics are 9-1 against the Timberwolves since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Celtics are currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Last Saturday, Boston earned a 124-114 win over Brooklyn.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayson Tatum, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. The matchup was Tatum's third in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Kristaps Porzingis, who earned 22 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against Utah as Minnesota made off with a 123-95 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Anthony Edwards out in front who earned 31 points along with 6 assists and 8 rebounds.

Boston's win was their third straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 5-0. As for Minnesota, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 51.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Boston is a 4-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.