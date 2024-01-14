Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Los Angeles 25-13, Minnesota 27-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Timberwolves were the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. Everything went their way against Portland on Friday as Minnesota made off with a 116-93 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-42.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were among the main playmakers for the Timberwolves as the former scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 24 points and 17 rebounds. Gobert is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Clippers waltzed into their contest Friday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against Memphis by a score of 128-119. The Clippers pushed the score to 100-79 by the end of the third, a deficit the Grizzlies cut but never quite recovered from.

The Clippers relied on the efforts of Kawhi Leonard, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds, and Paul George, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 1 assists. George continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Minnesota's victory bumped their record up to 27-11. As for Los Angeles, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 25-13 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Clippers (currently ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 49.4% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Clippers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 108-101. Do the Timberwolves have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Clippers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.