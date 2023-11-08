Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Current Records: New Orleans 4-3, Minnesota 4-2
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Target Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Timberwolves will stroll into this one as the favorite.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Timberwolves ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They managed a 114-109 victory over Boston.
Among those leading the charge was Anthony Edwards, who earned 38 points along with 7 assists and 9 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Pelicans found out the hard way on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 134-116 to Denver. That's two games in a row now that the Pelicans have lost by exactly 18 points.
Despite their loss, the Pelicans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Hawkins, who earned 31 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
Minnesota's win was their fourth straight at home , which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for New Orleans, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-3.
The Pelicans will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Minnesota.
The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in April, but they still walked away with a 113-108 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 12 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Timberwolves still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Minnesota is a big 7.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 218.5 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Apr 09, 2023 - Minnesota 113 vs. New Orleans 108
- Jan 25, 2023 - Minnesota 111 vs. New Orleans 102
- Dec 28, 2022 - New Orleans 119 vs. Minnesota 118
- Jan 11, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Minnesota 125
- Nov 22, 2021 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 96
- Oct 25, 2021 - New Orleans 107 vs. Minnesota 98
- Oct 23, 2021 - Minnesota 96 vs. New Orleans 89
- May 01, 2021 - New Orleans 140 vs. Minnesota 136
- Mar 11, 2021 - Minnesota 135 vs. New Orleans 105
- Jan 23, 2021 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 110