Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: New Orleans 4-3, Minnesota 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Target Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Timberwolves will stroll into this one as the favorite.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Timberwolves ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They managed a 114-109 victory over Boston.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Edwards, who earned 38 points along with 7 assists and 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Pelicans found out the hard way on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 134-116 to Denver. That's two games in a row now that the Pelicans have lost by exactly 18 points.

Despite their loss, the Pelicans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Hawkins, who earned 31 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Minnesota's win was their fourth straight at home , which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for New Orleans, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-3.

The Pelicans will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Minnesota.

The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in April, but they still walked away with a 113-108 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 12 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Timberwolves still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 7.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.