1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Timberwolves and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 29-21 lead against the Spurs.

The Timberwolves came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: San Antonio 11-47, Minnesota 40-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.72

What to Know

The Spurs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Target Center. The Spurs might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Sunday.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a painful 128-109 defeat at the hands of Utah. The Spurs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 63-39.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Devin Vassell, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help the Spurs' cause all that much against the Lakers on Friday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Saturday. They strolled past Brooklyn with points to spare, taking the game 101-86.

The Timberwolves' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Anthony Edwards, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. Edwards has been hot recently, having posted 28 or more points the last four times he's played. Less helpful for the Timberwolves was Nickeil Alexander-Walker's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

San Antonio has been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-47 record this season. As for Minnesota, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 40-17 record this season.

The Spurs barely slipped by the Timberwolves in their previous meeting back in January, winning 113-112. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Edwards, who shot 6-for-8 from deep and dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Spurs still be able to contain Edwards? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 13-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.