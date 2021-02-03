Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-5; Brooklyn 13-9

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Clippers strolled past the New York Knicks with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 129-115. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points.

Brooklyn lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Wizards when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Nets fell just short of Washington by a score of 149-146. The losing side was boosted by power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 16-5 while Brooklyn's defeat dropped them down to 13-9. Allowing an average of 117.68 points per game, Brooklyn hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last nine games against Brooklyn.

Aug 09, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Los Angeles 120

Mar 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Brooklyn 116

Nov 17, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Brooklyn 119

Mar 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Brooklyn 120

Feb 12, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Brooklyn 101

Nov 29, 2016 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Los Angeles 122

Nov 14, 2016 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Brooklyn 95

Feb 29, 2016 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Brooklyn 95

Dec 12, 2015 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Brooklyn 100

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Iman Shumpert: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Nicolas Claxton: Out (Knee)

Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Los Angeles