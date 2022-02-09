Who's Playing

New York @ Denver

Current Records: New York 24-30; Denver 29-24

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 1-12 against the Denver Nuggets since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. New York might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Denver at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a win while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York came up short against the Utah Jazz on Monday, falling 113-104. Point guard Alec Burks had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Denver's contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was close at halftime, but Denver turned on the heat in the second half with 48 points. Denver blew past Brooklyn 124-104. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 27 points, 12 rebounds, and ten dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 12 rebounds.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

New York is now 24-30 while the Nuggets sit at 29-24. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks have only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 47.20% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll see if their 3.70% advantage translates to a win.

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 12 out of their last 13 games against New York.

Injury Report for Denver

Austin Rivers: Out (Hip)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out for the Season (Back)

Injury Report for New York