Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Denver

Current Records: New Orleans 38-38; Denver 51-24

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET March 30 at Ball Arena. Denver will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Orleans received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 120-109 to the Golden State Warriors. New Orleans was up 63-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 37 minutes with.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116-111 on Monday. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 dimes. Jokic now has 29 triple-doubles this season.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 6-19-1 ATS when expected to lose.

New Orleans came up short against the Nuggets in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 122-113. Can New Orleans avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.