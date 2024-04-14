3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Thunder and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 108-57.

The Thunder entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Mavericks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Dallas 50-31, Oklahoma City 56-25

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 119.9 points per game this season.

While the Thunder have not struggled against the Bucks recently, they managed to flip the script on Friday. The Thunder enjoyed a cozy 125-107 victory over the Bucks.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chet Holmgren, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Holmgren's performance made up for a slower match against the Spurs on Wednesday. Less helpful for the Thunder was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. They received a tough blow as they fell 107-89 to the Pistons. After a 142-124 finish the last time they played, Dallas and Detroit decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

Oklahoma City pushed their record up to 56-25 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.0 points per game. As for Dallas, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 50-31.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder beat the Mavericks 126-119 in their previous meeting back in March. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Mavericks' Kyrie Irving, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Thunder still be able to contain Irving? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 19.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thunder as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.