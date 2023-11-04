Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-2, Orlando 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $121.19

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Magic are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, Orlando had just enough and edged Utah out 115-113. Having forecasted a close victory for the Magic, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Paolo Banchero, who earned 30 points along with 9 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Lakers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They secured a 130-125 W over the Clippers. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers.

The Lakers' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Davis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando now has a winning record of 3-2. As for the Lakers, their win was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 3-2.

The Magic are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 46 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 219.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.