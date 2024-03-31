Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for the Magic after losing three in a row. After two quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Grizzlies 58-34. This game looks nothing like the tight 107-106 margin from the Magic's win over the Grizzlies in their previous head-to-head back in January.
The Magic came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Memphis 24-49, Orlando 42-31
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.12
What to Know
The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The Magic's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Clippers by a score of 100-97. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Orlando has suffered since January 29th.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies came up short against the Lakers on Wednesday and fell 136-124. Memphis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Desmond Bane, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 assists. He didn't help the Grizzlies' cause all that much against the Nuggets on Monday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Jake LaRavia, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 4 assists.
Orlando's loss dropped their record down to 42-31. As for Memphis, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-49.
The Magic and the Grizzlies were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Magic came up empty-handed after a 107-106 loss. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Orlando is a big 13-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 12.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 205.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Jan 26, 2024 - Memphis 107 vs. Orlando 106
- Mar 28, 2023 - Memphis 113 vs. Orlando 108
- Jan 05, 2023 - Memphis 123 vs. Orlando 115
- Mar 05, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. Orlando 96
- Feb 05, 2022 - Memphis 135 vs. Orlando 115
- May 01, 2021 - Orlando 112 vs. Memphis 111
- Apr 30, 2021 - Memphis 92 vs. Orlando 75
- Mar 10, 2020 - Orlando 120 vs. Memphis 115
- Nov 08, 2019 - Orlando 118 vs. Memphis 86
- Mar 22, 2019 - Orlando 123 vs. Memphis 119