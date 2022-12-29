Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Indiana

Current Records: Cleveland 22-13; Indiana 18-17

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since May 10 of last year. Indiana and Cleveland will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.14 points per matchup.

The stars were brightly shining for Indiana in a 129-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Indiana can attribute much of their success to small forward Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 28 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, falling 125-117. The Cavaliers might have lost, but man -- point guard Darius Garland was a total machine. He shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 46 points and eight dimes.

The Pacers are now 18-17 while Cleveland sits at 22-13. Indiana is 7-10 after wins this season, and Cleveland is 7-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $103.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 22 out of their last 38 games against Indiana.