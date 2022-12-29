Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Indiana
Current Records: Cleveland 22-13; Indiana 18-17
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since May 10 of last year. Indiana and Cleveland will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.14 points per matchup.
The stars were brightly shining for Indiana in a 129-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Indiana can attribute much of their success to small forward Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 28 points and nine boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, falling 125-117. The Cavaliers might have lost, but man -- point guard Darius Garland was a total machine. He shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 46 points and eight dimes.
The Pacers are now 18-17 while Cleveland sits at 22-13. Indiana is 7-10 after wins this season, and Cleveland is 7-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $103.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won 22 out of their last 38 games against Indiana.
