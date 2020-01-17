How to watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Indiana
Current Records: Minnesota 15-25; Indiana 26-15
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Minnesota is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Pacers are hoping for another win. They snuck past Minnesota with a 104-99 victory on Wednesday. It was another big night for F Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.
Indiana is now 26-15 while Minnesota sits at 15-25. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.5 on average. But the Timberwolves enter the game with 8.68 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.75
Odds
The Pacers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last nine games against Minnesota.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Indiana 104 vs. Minnesota 99
- Feb 28, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Minnesota 115
- Oct 22, 2018 - Minnesota 101 vs. Indiana 91
- Dec 31, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Indiana 90
- Oct 24, 2017 - Indiana 130 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 28, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Indiana 114
- Jan 26, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Dec 26, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Minnesota 88
- Nov 13, 2015 - Indiana 107 vs. Minnesota 103
