How to watch Pacers vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Indiana

Current Records: Minnesota 15-25; Indiana 26-15

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Minnesota is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Pacers are hoping for another win. They snuck past Minnesota with a 104-99 victory on Wednesday. It was another big night for F Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

Indiana is now 26-15 while Minnesota sits at 15-25. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.5 on average. But the Timberwolves enter the game with 8.68 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.75

Odds

The Pacers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last nine games against Minnesota.