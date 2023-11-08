Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Boston 5-1, Philadelphia 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.75

What to Know

The 76ers are on a four-game streak of home wins, while the Celtics are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Celtics took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the 76ers, who come in off a win.

Last Monday, Philadelphia didn't have too much trouble with Washington at home as they won 146-128. With that victory, the 76ers brought their scoring average up to 121.5 points per game.

It was another big night for Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 48 points and 11 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Maxey, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the Celtics fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Timberwolves on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Timberwolves 114-109. The loss was the Celtics' first of the season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jayson Tatum, who earned 32 points along with 5 steals. The contest was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Boston, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 5-1.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Philadelphia and Boston are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The 76ers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.5 points per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've been even better at 123.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Boston is a slight 2-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.