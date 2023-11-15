Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Minnesota 8-2, Phoenix 4-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Suns are 8-2 against the Timberwolves since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Phoenix Suns will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center.

The point spread may have favored the Suns last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 111-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma City. The Suns have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Kevin Durant, who earned 28 points along with 9 rebounds. Less helpful for the Suns was Bradley Beal's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, the Suns were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves entered their tilt with the Warriors with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. Minnesota sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 104-101 victory over Golden State on Tuesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Timberwolves to victory, but perhaps none more so than Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds. Towns is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Phoenix now has a losing record at 4-6. As for Minnesota, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Minnesota.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Suns have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 47 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.