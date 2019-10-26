How to watch Pistons vs. 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Detroit 1-1; Philadelphia 1-0

Last Season Records: Detroit 41-41; Philadelphia 51-31

What to Know

Detroit's homestand continues on Saturday as they prepare to take on Philadelphia. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

The matchup between the Pistons and Atlanta on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Pistons falling 117-100, it was darn close. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of PF Markieff Morris, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They took down Boston 107-93. That result was just more of the same for Philadelphia, who also won the last time these teams played (March 20th).

Detroit's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Philadelphia's victory pulled them up to 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 76ers were fourth best in points per game, finishing the 2018 season with 115.2 on average. Less enviably, the Pistons could only manage to knock down 44% of their shots, making them second worst in the league in field goal percentage. The good news for the Pistons, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Philadelphia have won eight out of their last 15 games against Detroit.