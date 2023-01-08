Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Detroit

Current Records: Philadelphia 23-15; Detroit 11-31

The Detroit Pistons will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.95 points per game.

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the San Antonio Spurs when they played this past Friday, losing 121-109. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (21 points) and shooting guard Jaden Ivey (20 points) were the top scorers for Detroit.

Meanwhile, the contest between Philadelphia and the Chicago Bulls this past Friday was not particularly close, with Philadelphia falling 126-112. Point guard Tyrese Maxey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six assists.

Detroit suffered a grim 113-93 defeat to the 76ers in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Pistons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Detroit.