Halftime Report

The last time the Warriors and the Trail Blazers met, the match was decided by 20 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Warriors are up 49-46 over the Trail Blazers.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 45-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 21-59 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Golden State 44-35, Portland 21-58

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Trail Blazers might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Tuesday.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Trail Blazers and the Pelicans played, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 214-point over/under. The Trail Blazers took a 110-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pelicans. Portland has not had much luck with New Orleans recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Deandre Ayton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 12 or more in the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Warriors strolled past the Lakers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 134-120. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Golden State.

Stephen Curry was the offensive standout of the contest as he made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 23 points and 8 assists. Klay Thompson was another key contributor, scoring 27 points.

Portland's defeat dropped their record down to 21-58. As for Golden State, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 44-35 record this season.

While only the Warriors took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for the Warriors, as the team is favored by a full 13.5 points. This contest will be Portland's 24th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 14-9 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers suffered a grim 126-106 defeat to the Warriors in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will the Trail Blazers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Golden State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.