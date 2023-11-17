Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-6, Portland 3-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored the Lakers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 125-110 bruising from Sacramento. The Lakers have not had much luck with the Kings recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Lakers had strong showings from LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, and D'Angelo Russell, who scored 28 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. James continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for the Lakers was Austin Reaves' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 109-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland. The Trail Blazers found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.6% worse than the opposition.

Los Angeles bumped their record down to 6-6 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Lakers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be Portland's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers , though, as they've only made 43.3% of theirs this season. Given the Lakers' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Portland and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.