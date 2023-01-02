Who's Playing
Dallas @ Houston
Current Records: Dallas 21-16; Houston 10-26
What to Know
The Houston Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.83 points per game before their contest Monday. Houston and the Dallas Mavericks will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while the Rockets will be stumbling in from a loss.
Houston's and the New York Knicks' matchup this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Houston was thoroughly outmatched 55-39 in the second half. Houston suffered a grim 108-88 defeat to the Knicks. A silver lining for Houston was the play of point guard Kevin Porter, who almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks escaped with a win this past Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single free throw, 126-125. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, finishing with 51 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and nine dimes along with six boards. Doncic's night made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Houston's defeat took them down to 10-26 while Dallas' victory pulled them up to 21-16. This past Saturday the Mavericks relied heavily on Doncic, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 51 points, nine assists and six boards. It will be up to Houston's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Dallas.
