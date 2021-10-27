Through 1 Quarter

The San Antonio Spurs need a victory to get to even, but right now it could go either way. It's still tight after one quarter, with San Antonio leading 33-27 over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs have been relying on center Jakob Poeltl, who has six points in addition to two blocks and two boards, and shooting guard Devin Vassell, who has eight points along with two rebounds.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ San Antonio

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-2; San Antonio 1-2

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Spurs going off at just a 1-point favorite.

San Antonio came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday, falling 121-111. Small forward Doug McDermott put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Los Angeles sidestepped the Memphis Grizzlies for a 121-118 victory. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to power forward Carmelo Anthony, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

San Antonio and Los Angeles now sit at an identical 1-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spurs have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Lakers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 118 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for San Antonio

Devontae Cacok: Out (Not Injury Related)

Zach Collins: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Los Angeles