How to watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

How to watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers basketball game

Who's Playing

San Antonio (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: San Antonio 5-7; Portland 4-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Center. San Antonio staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

The Spurs needed just a quick three to secure the win on Friday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 111-109.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 114-106.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland.

  • Oct 28, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 110
  • Mar 16, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Portland 103
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. San Antonio 118
  • Dec 02, 2018 - San Antonio 131 vs. Portland 118
  • Oct 20, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 108
  • Apr 07, 2018 - San Antonio 116 vs. Portland 105
  • Jan 07, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. San Antonio 110
  • Dec 20, 2017 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 91
  • Apr 10, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. San Antonio 98
  • Mar 15, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. San Antonio 106
  • Dec 30, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 94
  • Dec 23, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 90
  • Mar 17, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Portland 110
  • Nov 16, 2015 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 80
  • Nov 11, 2015 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 101
