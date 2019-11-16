How to watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: San Antonio 5-7; Portland 4-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the San Antonio Spurs are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at AT&T Center. San Antonio staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The Spurs needed just a quick three to secure the win on Friday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 111-109.
Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 114-106.
Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland.
- Oct 28, 2019 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 110
- Mar 16, 2019 - San Antonio 108 vs. Portland 103
- Feb 07, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. San Antonio 118
- Dec 02, 2018 - San Antonio 131 vs. Portland 118
- Oct 20, 2018 - Portland 121 vs. San Antonio 108
- Apr 07, 2018 - San Antonio 116 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 07, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 20, 2017 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 91
- Apr 10, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 15, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. San Antonio 106
- Dec 30, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 94
- Dec 23, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Portland 90
- Mar 17, 2016 - San Antonio 118 vs. Portland 110
- Nov 16, 2015 - San Antonio 93 vs. Portland 80
- Nov 11, 2015 - San Antonio 113 vs. Portland 101
