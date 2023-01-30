Who's Playing

Washington @ San Antonio

Current Records: Washington 23-26; San Antonio 14-36

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are 3-11 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Washington's road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against San Antonio. If the contest is anything like the Spurs' 157-153 victory from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 this past Saturday. Washington's center Daniel Gafford was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards along with five blocks.

Meanwhile, San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-118. Small forward Keldon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points and five assists.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Washington's win lifted them to 23-26 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 14-36. Allowing an average of 122.22 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.44

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.