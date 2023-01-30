Who's Playing
Washington @ San Antonio
Current Records: Washington 23-26; San Antonio 14-36
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are 3-11 against the San Antonio Spurs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Washington's road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against San Antonio. If the contest is anything like the Spurs' 157-153 victory from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Wizards beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 this past Saturday. Washington's center Daniel Gafford was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards along with five blocks.
Meanwhile, San Antonio fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-118. Small forward Keldon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points and five assists.
Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Washington's win lifted them to 23-26 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to 14-36. Allowing an average of 122.22 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.44
Odds
The Wizards are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Feb 25, 2022 - San Antonio 157 vs. Washington 153
- Nov 29, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Washington 99
- Apr 26, 2021 - San Antonio 146 vs. Washington 143
- Jan 24, 2021 - San Antonio 121 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 20, 2019 - Washington 138 vs. San Antonio 132
- Oct 26, 2019 - San Antonio 124 vs. Washington 122
- Apr 05, 2019 - San Antonio 129 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 27, 2019 - San Antonio 132 vs. Washington 119
- Mar 27, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. San Antonio 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. Washington 90
- Dec 02, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Washington 105
- Nov 26, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 16, 2015 - San Antonio 114 vs. Washington 95
- Nov 04, 2015 - Washington 102 vs. San Antonio 99