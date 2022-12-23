Who's Playing
Memphis @ Phoenix
Current Records: Memphis 19-11; Phoenix 19-13
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Footprint Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Grizz received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 105-91 to the Denver Nuggets. The losing side was boosted by point guard Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 35 points and ten assists. Morant had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, it looks like Phoenix must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Tuesday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 113-110 defeat against the Washington Wizards. Small forward Mikal Bridges had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 39 minutes with and four turnovers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest Friday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Memphis' opponents whenever they hit the road.
Memphis beat the Suns 122-114 when the two teams previously met in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.
- Apr 01, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 27, 2021 - Memphis 114 vs. Phoenix 113
- Nov 12, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 15, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 20, 2021 - Phoenix 128 vs. Memphis 97
- Jan 18, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 26, 2020 - Memphis 114 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 11, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 02, 2019 - Phoenix 114 vs. Memphis 105
- Mar 30, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 115
- Nov 04, 2018 - Phoenix 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Oct 27, 2018 - Memphis 117 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 28, 2018 - Phoenix 110 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 29, 2018 - Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 26, 2017 - Phoenix 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Dec 21, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 28, 2017 - Memphis 130 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 08, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 30, 2017 - Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 96
- Mar 21, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Phoenix 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 27, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 06, 2015 - Memphis 95 vs. Phoenix 93