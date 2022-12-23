Who's Playing

Memphis @ Phoenix

Current Records: Memphis 19-11; Phoenix 19-13

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Footprint Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Grizz received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 105-91 to the Denver Nuggets. The losing side was boosted by point guard Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 35 points and ten assists. Morant had some trouble finding his footing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it looks like Phoenix must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Tuesday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 113-110 defeat against the Washington Wizards. Small forward Mikal Bridges had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 39 minutes with and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizzlies are expected to win a tight contest Friday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Memphis' opponents whenever they hit the road.

Memphis beat the Suns 122-114 when the two teams previously met in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Memphis have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.