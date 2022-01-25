Through 3 Quarters

Down two at the end of last quarter, the Utah Jazz have now snagged the lead. a victory is still up for grabs for either squad after three quarters, but they are up 89-85 over the Phoenix Suns

The Jazz have enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Trent Forrest and small forward Danuel House Jr.. The former has 17 points along with four rebounds, while the latter has 14 points in addition to four boards and two blocks.

Phoenix has been led by shooting guard Devin Booker, who so far has 33 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

Who's Playing

Utah @ Phoenix

Current Records: Utah 30-17; Phoenix 36-9

What to Know

The Utah Jazz haven't won a contest against the Phoenix Suns since Oct. 28 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. The Jazz might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Footprint Center. The Suns should still be riding high after a victory, while Utah will be looking to regain their footing.

Utah was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 94-92 to the Golden State Warriors. Point guard Jordan Clarkson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, winning 113-103. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 dimes, and center Bismack Biyombo, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists. That's the third consecutive game in which Paul has had at least 11 assists.

The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Jan. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-111. In other words, don't count the Suns out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.54

Odds

The Suns are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.

Apr 30, 2021 - Phoenix 121 vs. Utah 100

Apr 07, 2021 - Phoenix 117 vs. Utah 113

Dec 31, 2020 - Phoenix 106 vs. Utah 95

Feb 24, 2020 - Phoenix 131 vs. Utah 111

Oct 28, 2019 - Utah 96 vs. Phoenix 95

Apr 03, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Phoenix 97

Mar 25, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Phoenix 92

Mar 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Phoenix 97

Feb 06, 2019 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88

Mar 15, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Phoenix 88

Feb 14, 2018 - Utah 107 vs. Phoenix 97

Feb 02, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Phoenix 97

Oct 25, 2017 - Phoenix 97 vs. Utah 88

Jan 16, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Phoenix 101

Dec 31, 2016 - Utah 91 vs. Phoenix 86

Dec 06, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Phoenix 105

Apr 03, 2016 - Utah 101 vs. Phoenix 86

Mar 17, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Phoenix 69

Feb 06, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Phoenix 89

Dec 21, 2015 - Utah 110 vs. Phoenix 89

Injury Report for Phoenix

Jae Crowder: Out (Wrist)

Deandre Ayton: Out (Ankle)

Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)

Cameron Payne: Out (Wrist)

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Utah