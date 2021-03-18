Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Phoenix

Current Records: Minnesota 9-31; Phoenix 26-12

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at PHX Arena after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Phoenix and Minnesota will really light up the scoreboard.

The Suns took their contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday by a conclusive 122-99 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 96-77 advantage. Shooting guard Devin Booker and point guard Chris Paul were among the main playmakers for Phoenix as the former had 27 points and five assists and the latter had 18 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Tuesday, losing 137-121. The Timberwolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Ricky Rubio, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 dimes, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 29 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

The Suns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. If their 26-12 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 26-12 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 9-31. Allowing an average of 117.28 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.