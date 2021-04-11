Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Philadelphia 35-17; Oklahoma City 20-32

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9 p.m. ET April 10 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Philadelphia is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was all tied up 50-50 at halftime, but the Sixers were not quite the New Orleans Pelicans' equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. The 76ers fell to New Orleans 101-94. Despite the loss, Philadelphia got a solid performance out of power forward Tobias Harris, who had 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's and the Cleveland Cavaliers' game this past Thursday was up for grabs at halftime, but Oklahoma City was thoroughly outmatched 64-41 in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for OKC as they lost 129-102. One thing holding the Thunder back was the mediocre play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

The Sixers are now 35-17 while OKC sits at 20-32. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Sixers come into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.85. Less enviably, Oklahoma City has allowed their opponents an average of 8.7 steals per game, the most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.

Jan 06, 2020 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Oklahoma City 113

Nov 15, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Philadelphia 119

Feb 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Oklahoma City 104

Jan 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Philadelphia 115

Jan 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Philadelphia 112

Dec 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Philadelphia 117

Mar 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Philadelphia 97

Oct 26, 2016 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Philadelphia 97

Mar 18, 2016 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Philadelphia 97

Nov 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Philadelphia 85

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)

Isaiah Roby: Out (Concussion)

Josh Hall: Out (Concussion)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Foot)

Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for Philadelphia