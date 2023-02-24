Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Minnesota
Current Records: Charlotte 17-43; Minnesota 31-30
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Target Center. Charlotte needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.92 points per contest.
The Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-110 last Wednesday. Point guard LaMelo Ball and power forward P.J. Washington were among the main playmakers for Charlotte as the former dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists and the latter posted a double-double on 22 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks. Ball now has three triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Washington Wizards last week, falling 114-106. Minnesota was up 36-21 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their defeat, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 34 points along with five boards, was the best among equals.
Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 7. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Timberwolves in the teams' previous meeting last November, sneaking past 110-108. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charlotte since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.87
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won ten out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 25, 2022 - Charlotte 110 vs. Minnesota 108
- Feb 15, 2022 - Minnesota 126 vs. Charlotte 120
- Nov 26, 2021 - Charlotte 133 vs. Minnesota 115
- Mar 03, 2021 - Charlotte 135 vs. Minnesota 102
- Feb 12, 2021 - Charlotte 120 vs. Minnesota 114
- Feb 12, 2020 - Charlotte 115 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 25, 2019 - Minnesota 121 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 21, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Dec 05, 2018 - Minnesota 121 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2017 - Charlotte 118 vs. Minnesota 102
- Nov 05, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 03, 2016 - Minnesota 125 vs. Charlotte 120
- Nov 15, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Minnesota 108
- Mar 07, 2016 - Charlotte 108 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 10, 2015 - Charlotte 104 vs. Minnesota 95