Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Utah 11-18, Toronto 11-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.11

What to Know

The Raptors and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Toronto Raptors will get right back to it and host the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Scotiabank Arena.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.9% worse than the opposition, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 121-111 to Philadelphia. The Raptors have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Pascal Siakam, who scored 31 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah beat Detroit 119-111 on Thursday.

Kelly Olynyk was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 27 points along with six assists and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Toronto's defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-17. As for Utah, their victory bumped their record up to 11-18.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz, though, as they've been averaging 16 turnovers per game. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Toronto's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Utah over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.