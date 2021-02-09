Who's Playing

Orlando @ Portland

Current Records: Orlando 9-15; Portland 12-10

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a six-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Orlando Magic will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Bragging rights belong to the Trail Blazers for now since they're up 8-2 across their past ten matchups.

The matchup between Portland and the New York Knicks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 110-99. Shooting guard Rodney Hood had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Orlando has to be hurting after a devastating 118-92 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday. Orlando was down 95-64 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Orlando's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Mo Bamba, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their ten home games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Allowing an average of 116.18 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last ten games against Orlando.