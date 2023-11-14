Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Portland 3-6, Utah 2-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Delta Center after having had a few days off. The Jazz have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, Utah didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Memphis, but they still walked away with a 127-121 victory.

The Jazz relied on the efforts of Lauri Markkanen, who earned 26 points along with 7 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson, who earned 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 116-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles.

Utah pushed their record up to 2-7 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.4 points per game. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

While only the Jazz took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Jazz are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be Portland's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: The Jazz have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 31% of theirs this season. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Utah is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.