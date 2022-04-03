Through 3 Quarters

The Utah Jazz are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the Golden State Warriors 90-81.

The Jazz have been relying on shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who has 26 points, and point guard Mike Conley, who has 21 points and seven assists. The top scorers for Golden State have been shooting guard Klay Thompson (24 points) and shooting guard Jordan Poole (24 points).

the Dubs have lost 76% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Utah @ Golden State

Current Records: Utah 46-31; Golden State 48-29

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center. The Jazz will be strutting in after a win while Golden State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Thursday as they won 122-109. Utah's center Rudy Gobert did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 17 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Dubs had to settle for a 107-103 loss against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 5-for-21 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

The Jazz took their contest against the Warriors in the teams' previous meeting in February by a conclusive 111-85 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $111.21

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Utah.

Feb 09, 2022 - Utah 111 vs. Golden State 85

Jan 23, 2022 - Golden State 94 vs. Utah 92

Jan 01, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Utah 116

May 10, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Utah 116

Mar 14, 2021 - Golden State 131 vs. Utah 119

Jan 23, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. Golden State 108

Jan 22, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 96

Dec 13, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Golden State 106

Nov 22, 2019 - Utah 113 vs. Golden State 109

Nov 11, 2019 - Utah 122 vs. Golden State 108

Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108

Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103

Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123

Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79

Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91

Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99

Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101

May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95

May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91

May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104

May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94

Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99

Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74

Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99

Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96

Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94

Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85

Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103

Injury Report for Golden State

Stephen Curry: Out (Foot)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Utah