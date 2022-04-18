Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 0-1; Golden State 1-0

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET April 18 at Chase Center. The Warriors are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Golden State is hoping for another victory. They took down Denver 123-107 this past Saturday. Shooting guard Jordan Poole was the offensive standout of the contest for Golden State, shooting 5-for-7 from downtown and finishing with 30 points.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Golden State's win lifted them to 1-0 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. If Golden State want to win Monday, they will need to focus on stopping the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds in addition to six assists, and shooting guard Will Barton, who had 24 points and five assists along with six boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $153.31

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Denver.