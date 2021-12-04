Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Golden State Warriors and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Phoenix Suns as the Warriors lead 83-70.

Golden State has enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Draymond Green and point guard Stephen Curry. The former has six points and six assists along with seven rebounds, five steals, and two blocks, while the latter has shot 6-for-11 from downtown and has recorded 23 points and five boards. One thing Golden State has working against them is foul trouble: Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and Otto Porter Jr. have all picked up some fouls.

Phoenix has been led by center Deandre Ayton, who so far has 21 points in addition to six rebounds and two blocks. A double-double would be Ayton's third in a row.

Phoenix has been used to carrying a lead into the fourth quarter lately, so we'll see how they respond to the deficit.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Golden State

Current Records: Phoenix 19-3; Golden State 18-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Phoenix Suns will be on the road. The Suns and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. The odds don't look promising for Phoenix, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons at home on Thursday as they won 114-103. Small forward Cameron Johnson (19 points), point guard Cameron Payne (19 points), small forward Mikal Bridges (18 points), and center Deandre Ayton (17 points) were the top scorers for Phoenix. This also makes it four games in a row in which Mikal Bridges has had at least three steals.

Golden State is out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. They took a 104-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of Phoenix. One thing holding the Warriors back was the mediocre play of point guard Stephen Curry, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 4-for-21 shooting.

Phoenix's win lifted them to 19-3 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 18-3. In Phoenix's victory, Cameron Johnson had 19 points along with six rebounds and Deandre Ayton dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards. We'll see if Golden State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Phoenix