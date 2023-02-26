Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Golden State
Current Records: Minnesota 31-31; Golden State 30-30
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.33 points per game before their contest Sunday. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. The Dubs will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 116-101 win at home. The Dubs' shooting guard Klay Thompson was on fire, shooting 12-for-17 from beyond the arc and finishing with 42 points and seven boards.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Minnesota this past Friday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Charlotte Hornets, falling 121-113. Despite the defeat, Minnesota had strong showings from shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points and five assists along with eight rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Golden State was in the race but had to settle for second with a 119-114 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Nov 27, 2022 - Golden State 137 vs. Minnesota 114
- Mar 01, 2022 - Minnesota 129 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 27, 2022 - Golden State 124 vs. Minnesota 115
- Jan 16, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 99
- Nov 10, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 110
- Apr 29, 2021 - Minnesota 126 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 27, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2021 - Golden State 130 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 02, 2020 - Minnesota 99 vs. Golden State 84
- Dec 23, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 08, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Golden State 119
- Mar 29, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 - Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 04, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 26, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 - Minnesota 124 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 21, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 12, 2015 - Golden State 129 vs. Minnesota 116