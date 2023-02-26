Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Golden State

Current Records: Minnesota 31-31; Golden State 30-30

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.33 points per game before their contest Sunday. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. The Dubs will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 116-101 win at home. The Dubs' shooting guard Klay Thompson was on fire, shooting 12-for-17 from beyond the arc and finishing with 42 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Minnesota this past Friday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Charlotte Hornets, falling 121-113. Despite the defeat, Minnesota had strong showings from shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 29 points and five assists along with eight rebounds, and center Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards in addition to three blocks. That makes it four consecutive games in which Gobert has had at least ten rebounds.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Golden State was in the race but had to settle for second with a 119-114 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Minnesota.