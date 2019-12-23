How to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Golden State
Current Records: Minnesota 10-18; Golden State 6-24
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.18 points per contest in their contest on Monday. Their will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the Golden State Warriors' court at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Minnesota is limping into the game on a ten-game losing streak.
The Timberwolves came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, falling 113-106. The Timberwolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Andrew Wiggins, who had 33 points along with six boards and three blocks, and G Jeff Teague, who had 18 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close, but Golden State ultimately received the gift of a 106-102 victory from a begrudging New Orleans squad last week. SG Alec Burks and SG D'Angelo Russell were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 18 points in addition to eight rebounds and the latter had 25 points and seven assists.
Golden State's win lifted them to 6-24 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.2 on average. But Golden State is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 08, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Golden State 119
- Mar 29, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 - Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 04, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 26, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 - Minnesota 124 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 21, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 12, 2015 - Golden State 129 vs. Minnesota 116
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Collins the savior? Hawks don't need one
Atlanta is way too early in its rebuilding cycle to warrant the criticism it has received
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 23 picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
LOOK: Kawhi's Christmas Day kicks
The Clippers star will lace up the New Balance OMN1S 'Money Stacks' on Christmas
-
Report: LeBron likely to play vs. Clips
James wasn't available for Sunday's game due to a thoracic muscle strain and nagging groin...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Lakers fall back
Also, Toronto stays hot despite a number of injuries, Denver continues to roll while Houston...
-
Around NBA: Lakers drop third straight
Tatum scored a career high, while Lowry and the Raptors pulled off a historic comeback against...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans