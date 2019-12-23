How to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Golden State

Current Records: Minnesota 10-18; Golden State 6-24

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.18 points per contest in their contest on Monday. Their will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the Golden State Warriors' court at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Minnesota is limping into the game on a ten-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, falling 113-106. The Timberwolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of SG Andrew Wiggins, who had 33 points along with six boards and three blocks, and G Jeff Teague, who had 18 points and eight assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close, but Golden State ultimately received the gift of a 106-102 victory from a begrudging New Orleans squad last week. SG Alec Burks and SG D'Angelo Russell were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 18 points in addition to eight rebounds and the latter had 25 points and seven assists.

Golden State's win lifted them to 6-24 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-18. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.2 on average. But Golden State is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.