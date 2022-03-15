Who's Playing

Washington @ Golden State

Current Records: Washington 29-37; Golden State 46-22

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors haven't won a contest against the Washington Wizards since Feb. 3 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Golden State has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Washington at 10 p.m. ET March 14 at Chase Center. The Warriors will be strutting in after a victory while the Wizards will be stumbling in from a loss.

Golden State didn't have too much trouble with the Milwaukee Bucks at home this past Saturday as they won 122-109. Golden State's shooting guard Klay Thompson looked sharp as he shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, five dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday, falling 127-118. Small forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five assists. Caldwell-Pope had some trouble finding his footing against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

It was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 118-114 to the Wizards when the two teams previously met in April of last year. Maybe Golden State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.74

Odds

The Warriors are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Washington.