Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Chicago 38-42, Washington 15-65

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have the home-court advantage, but the Bulls are expected to win by 1.5 points.

A well-balanced attack led the Bulls over the Pistons in every quarter on their way to victory on Thursday. The Bulls were the clear victor by a 127-105 margin over the Pistons. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 19 point advantage.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic were among the main playmakers for the Bulls as the former scored 39 points along with seven assists and three steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. The matchup was DeRozan's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 130-121 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Timberwolves. Washington was up 21 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 38-42. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 15-65.

The Bulls couldn't quite finish off the Wizards in their previous matchup back in March and fell 107-105. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.