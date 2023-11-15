Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Dallas 8-3, Washington 2-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.08

What to Know

The Wizards will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell to Toronto 111-107. The Wizards have struggled against the Raptors recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Mavericks on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They suffered a grim 131-110 defeat to New Orleans. The Mavericks were down 114-85 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Washington bumped their record down to 2-8 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 120.8 points per game. As for Dallas, their loss dropped their record down to 8-3.

In addition to losing their last games, the Wizards and the Mavericks failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Washington might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Dallas.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Wizards haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.3 points per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 122.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 6-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.