Halftime Report

The Suns are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 79-58.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 29-21 in no time. On the other hand, the Wizards will have to make due with a 9-40 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Phoenix 28-21, Washington 9-39

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.49

What to Know

The Suns will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington Wizards at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 4th at Capital One Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Suns and the Hawks couldn't quite live up to the 251-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Phoenix fell 129-120 to the Hawks on Friday. The Suns have struggled against the Hawks recently, as their matchup on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Suns' defeat came about despite a quality game from Kevin Durant, who scored 35 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Durant is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Less helpful for the Suns was Bradley Beal's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Washington also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Heat by a score of 110-102. The Wizards have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are 1-9 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Phoenix's defeat dropped their record down to 28-21. As for Washington, their loss was their tenth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 9-39.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Suns haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 14 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Wizards when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 112-108 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 11.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Washington and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.