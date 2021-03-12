Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Washington

Current Records: Philadelphia 25-12; Washington 14-21

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Dec. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Washington will take on Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET at home. If the matchup is anything like the 76ers' 141-136 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Memphis Grizzlies when they played on Wednesday, losing 127-112. Shooting guard Bradley Beal (21 points) and point guard Russell Westbrook (20 points) were the top scorers for Washington. That's the third consecutive game in which Russell Westbrook has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia took their game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday by a conclusive 127-105 score. Philadelphia can attribute much of their success to power forward Tobias Harris, who had 24 points, and shooting guard Matisse Thybulle, who had 13 points along with five steals.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 18-17 against the spread.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 25-12 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 14-21. Allowing an average of 119.37 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 19 games against Washington.