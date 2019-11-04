How to watch Wizards vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Washington (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Washington 1-4; Detroit 3-4

Last Season Records: Washington 32-50; Detroit 41-41

What to Know

Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.4 points per game. They will take on Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.2 points per game.

Washington found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 131-109 punch to the gut against Minnesota on Saturday. SF Davis Bertans had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Detroit came out on top in a nail-biter against Brooklyn, sneaking past 113-109. No one put up better numbers for Detroit than C Andre Drummond, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 25 points and 20 rebounds along with six dimes.

Detroit's win lifted them to 3-4 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 1-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Washington, Detroit rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.25

Series History

Washington have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.