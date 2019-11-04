How to watch Wizards vs. Pistons: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Washington (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Washington 1-4; Detroit 3-4
Last Season Records: Washington 32-50; Detroit 41-41
What to Know
Washington is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.4 points per game. They will take on Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.2 points per game.
Washington found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 131-109 punch to the gut against Minnesota on Saturday. SF Davis Bertans had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Detroit came out on top in a nail-biter against Brooklyn, sneaking past 113-109. No one put up better numbers for Detroit than C Andre Drummond, who really brought his A game. He posted a double-double on 25 points and 20 rebounds along with six dimes.
Detroit's win lifted them to 3-4 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 1-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Washington, Detroit rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.25
Series History
Washington have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Feb 11, 2019 - Detroit 121 vs. Washington 112
- Jan 21, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Detroit 106 vs. Washington 95
- Mar 29, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 19, 2018 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 01, 2017 - Washington 109 vs. Detroit 91
- Oct 20, 2017 - Washington 115 vs. Detroit 113
- Apr 10, 2017 - Washington 105 vs. Detroit 101
- Jan 21, 2017 - Detroit 113 vs. Washington 112
- Dec 16, 2016 - Washington 122 vs. Detroit 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Detroit 112 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 14, 2016 - Washington 124 vs. Detroit 81
- Feb 19, 2016 - Washington 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Detroit 95
